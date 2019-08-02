17-year-old Kathua girl raped, mother alleges police laxity

india

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 05:41 IST

The mother of a 17-year-old schoolgirl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district told a local cable TV channel on Thursday that police refused to register a first information report (FIR) on July 20 on her complaint that her daughter was raped by two youths at a roadside resort sometime in May this year.

According to the girl’s mother, the family was forced to approach a local court after the Hiranagar police turned them down. On the court’s orders, the Kathua women’s police cell have booked the youths, the mother said.

“We went to a court in Hiranagar, which directed the women police cell to lodge an FIR and investigate the case,” she said.

The May incident cropped up on July 20 because one of the two youths, who allegedly filmed the girl on his mobile phone, uploaded the video on social media that day.

Earlier, they had threatened the girl they would do so if she spoke about the incident.

A senior police officer confirmed that, on the court’s orders, the Kathua police had registered a case against the two youths under Ranbir Penal Code sections 376 (rape) and 109 (abetment to crime), section 67 of the Information Technology Act (publishing or transmitting in electronic form sexually explicit material) and section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The youths are from Doonga village in Hiranagar, the officer said. “We will arrest them soon.”

According to the girl, the alleged rape happened at Roohi Resorts at Kootah Morh on the Jammu-Pathankot highway.

Her mother alleged the relatives of both youths were offering them money to withdraw the case and sort the matter out of court.

It has been learnt that the youths were classmates of the girl and were appearing as private students for the higher secondary part II exam in a state-run school.

