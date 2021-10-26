Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
17.2°C: New Delhi wakes up to a chillier morning on Tuesday

Delhi weather on Tuesday: The Capital city recorded a temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius in the morning. It is expected to go up to 29 degrees Celsius later in the day
A view of New Delhi’s skyline at Connaught Place. The Capital woke up to a chillier morning on Tuesday. (Sonu Mehta/HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 09:01 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

New Delhi woke up to a slightly chillier morning on Tuesday, with the mercury recording a temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius. It is expected to go up to 29 degrees Celsius later in the day.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was likely to be 16 degrees Celsius; it was 16.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, which is normal for this time of the year.

The maximum temperature on Monday was 28.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated and was in the “moderate” category on Tuesday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am was 122. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was in the ”satisfactory” category at 82.

An AQI of 0-50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor”, and 401-500 “severe”.

