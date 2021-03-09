Home / India News / 173 people, detained when Article 370 was abrogated in J-K, still under custody: Govt in Lok Sabha
173 people, detained when Article 370 was abrogated in J-K, still under custody: Govt in Lok Sabha

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the government of Jammu and Kashmir has reported that no person is under home arrest under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 03:12 PM IST
File photo of security personnel on guard on a street during restrictions imposed in the wake of the first anniversary of Article 370 abrogation in Srinagar, August. 5, 2020.(PTI file photo)

As many as 173 people, including separatists, over ground workers, stone pelters, who were detained when the Article 370 was abrogated in August 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir, continue to be under custody, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the government of Jammu and Kashmir has reported that in view of the constitutional changes effected by the Parliament with regard to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, various measures were taken in the interest of security and public order which included preventive detention of certain persons.

"Since August 1, 2019, 627 people including separatists, over ground workers, stone pelters etc., were detained at various points of time. Out of these, based on regular review and ground situation, 454 persons have been released till date," he said in a written reply to a question.

Reddy also said the government of Jammu and Kashmir has further reported that no person is under home arrest under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act.

