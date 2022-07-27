Lucknow teen scores 97.75% in Class 12 exams, while battling cancer

In the CISCE ISC class 12 results that were declared on Sunday, Pratima Tiwari, a 17-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow scored 97.75%. Pratima managed to cover the syllabus while she was in hospital - being treated for cancer.

Recalling her days of prep and studying, Pratima Tiwari said, "I didn't have a consistent schedule due to my untimely sickness & hospital visits. However much I could read, I read with full concentration..."

"My aim is to become a doctor."

After being diagnosed with Acute Minor Leukemia in August Pratima Tiwari was shattered to realise she might never be able to achieve her dreams.

Yet she refused to surrender and fought to get ahead with her academic life and is now working to reach her larger goal of becoming a doctor.

According to The Times of India, her school arranged her to take the exam in Gurgaon, where she is admitted to a multi-speciality hospital and also let her take the mid-term exams from there.

Whenever she use to feel fit, she study hard is what Pratima Tiwari says after her noteworthy accomplishment.

(with inputs from ANI)

