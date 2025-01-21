Kanpur, A girl student of Class 11 was killed while 12 students of Classes 11 and 12 and two teachers were injured after their bus rammed into a truck from behind on National Highway-2 in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said. 17-year-old killed, 12 students, 2 teachers injured as school bus rams into truck in UP's Fatehpur

The incident took place in the Aung area of Fatehpur, they added.

The school bus ferrying intermediate students of the Government Inter College , Bindki was on the way to the Textile Institute in Kanpur for an exposure visit, Inspector General of Police, Prayagraj Range, Prem Kumar Gautam said.

The students were travelling on three buses, the officer said, adding that one of the vehicles rammed into a truck while trying to overtake it.

Thirteen students and two women teachers were seriously injured in the incident, the IG said.

On being informed about the accident, a team from the Aung police station rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Police took the injured students and teachers to the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, where one of the students was declared dead on arrival, said Kanpur District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh, who visited the hospital to ensure better treatment to the injured.

The condition of one student is critical, the DM added.

The deceased student has been identified as Nasra Fatima .

A case has been registered against the truck driver, whose identity is yet to be established, Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Shankar Mishra said.

He added that the bus driver's role is also under the scanner as he fled the scene after the incident.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditayanth has announced an immediate financial assistance of ₹2 lakh for the family of the deceased.

In a post in Hindi on X, the Chief Minister's Office said, "#UPCM @myogiadityanath has expressed condolences to the family of the student who died in the accident in Fatehpur district."

"The chief minister has directed district administration officials to provide proper and free treatment to the injured students. Also, instructions have been given to provide an immediate financial assistance of ₹2 lakh to the family of the deceased student," it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.