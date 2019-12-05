e-paper
18 Indians aboard Hong Kong vessel kidnapped by pirates off Nigerian coast: Report

Sources said that following the reports of kidnapping of the Indians, the Indian mission in Nigeria has approached the African nation’s authorities for help to ascertain the details and rescue the abducted Indians.

india Updated: Dec 05, 2019 07:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
According to ARX Maritime, which tracks movements of ships, said on its website that the ship was taken over by pirates on Monday and 19 people on board the vessel were kidnapped out of which 18 were Indians.
The Hong Kong-flagged ‘VLCC, NAVE CONSTELLATION’ was attacked by pirates during the evening hours of December 3 while transiting through Nigeria. ARX Maritime provides commercial risk management for vessels trading in high-risk areas.

