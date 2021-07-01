18 months on, Akhil Gogoi walks out of jail

Guwahati: Assam’s 45-year-old activist-politician Akhil Gogoi walked free after 18 months in captivity on Thursday after a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court discharged him in connection with a second case under the anti-terror law related to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Special judge Pranjal Das, who ordered his release, said that blockades might cause inconvenience to people but they do not constitute a terrorist act if unaccompanied by incitement to violence. Das also said the conduct and approach of NIA and the prosecution was “discouraging” since the agencies have to take care to see that law enforcement remains within the strict parameters of the law.

“Ordinary bandhs, blockades, shut downs as part of some protests, unaccompanied by incitement to violence would not come under the ambit of the expression-‘threatening the economic security of India’ under section 15(1) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,” special judge Das said in his verdict.

“Protests in a democracy are sometimes seen to take the form of blockades also, even causing inconvenience to citizens. However, it is doubtful whether such blockades for temporary periods, if unaccompanied by any incitement to violence, would constitute a terrorist act within the meaning of section 15 of UA(P) Act,” the court order added.

The NIA is yet to react to the verdict.

Gogoi, who was imprisoned in December 2019 and went on to form a political party Raijor Dala and win the assembly election from Sibsagar seat from behind the bars, showered praises on the court for the verdict.

“It was unimaginable that the court would deliver such a free and fair verdict under such pressure from the government. It shows that the judiciary is still independent and the public can have faith in it,” Gogoi said after his release from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where he was being treated since July 2020 for multiple ailments.

On 22 June, special judge Pranjal Das discharged him in the first terror case against him in connection with the anti-CAA protests.

The present case against Gogoi and three associates, Dhajya Konwar, Manas Konwar and Bitu Sonowal, was registered in December 2019 by the Chandmari police in Guwahati and was later transferred to NIA. Gogoi was the only one of the four accused to be in judicial custody; the other three were released on bail earlier.

NIA filed two cases against Gogoi, accusing him of violating provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act relating to sedition, promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion and race, assertions against national integrity and support to terrorist organization.

The NIA alleged that Gogoi had secretly merged his organisation, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), a farmers’ rights body, with Revolutionary Communist Centre, which in turn was later merged with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

The judge, who was examining the charges filed against Gogoi to see if there was enough evidence to conduct a trial, said there was none.

“There are no prima facie materials to frame charges against the accused person. There is no case of framing charge and all the four accused persons are liable to be discharged,” the judge said.

“On the basis of materials before this court and in view of the narration and discussion in preceding paragraphs and findings thereon, all the four accused persons are hereby discharged,” the court order said.

Turning to the federal anti-terror probe agency NIA set up after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, special judge Das said if enforcement agencies do not take the precautions, people who are not guilty of terrorism or might be guilty of other penal offences might get unnecessarily roped within the ambit of the stringent anti-terrorism law.

“Considering the nature of UA (P) Act, while enforcing this law on the ground, the law enforcing agencies have to take care to see that the enforcement remains within the strict parameters of the law and doesn’t get stretched beyond permissible limits imposed by the statute itself,” the order said.