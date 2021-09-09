1st shot of Covid-19 jab is 96.6% effective in preventing death: Centre

India has inoculated 18% of its adult population against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) so far, the Centre informed on Thursday amid the mega vaccination drive against the virus. In a press meet in Delhi, Niti Aayog member for health, Dr VK Paul informed that 18% of the adult population have been administered both doses of the jab, while 58% have received the first dose. "It should be 100%. No one should be left behind... those left should get administered to develop herd immunity," said Paul. The Niti Aayog official also informed that the first dose of vaccine is “96.6 per cent effective in preventing death" and two shots are 97.5 per cent effective. The government cited data between April and August to support the statistics, as they urged people to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 72 crore on Thursday, the official also mentioned.

The Centre also said that the country is still going through the second wave of Covid-19 and "it is not over yet."

"As many as 35 districts in the country are still reporting a weekly Covid positivity rate of over 10% while in 30 districts it is between five-to-ten per cent," the officials informed.

About resuming physical classes in schools, the government officials said no scientific body or evidence suggests that vaccination of children should be a condition for reopening schools. "This criterion is not acceptable anywhere in the world, no scientific body, epidemiological evidence suggests it as a condition...However, vaccination of staff is desirable," Paul also said.

India rolled out its vaccination drive in January, since then the country has been inoculating beneficiaries at a record pace. "The pace of vaccination and coverage is rapidly increasing," said Rajesh Bhushan, Union health secretary, adding, "The average per-day dose administered has increased from 20 lakhs in May to 78 lakhs in September."

Bhushan also said that the number is expected to climb even higher in the coming days.