18 opposition parties hold march against suspension of MPs from Parliament

Leaders of as many as 18 opposition parties on Tuesday held a protest march against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, from the entire winter session of Parliament, even as the government remained adamant that the legislators “express remorse and regret” for their behaviour in the last session.

Opposition leaders from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha held a march from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk, holding placards and banners, and refusing to relent till the suspension was revoked.

“This (suspension) is a symbol of the crushing of the voices of the people of India. They have remained suspended now for two weeks. They have been sitting outside. Their voices have been crushed. They have done nothing wrong,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.

The former Congress chief also alleged that the government was passing Bills without holding discussions or debates in the two Houses.

Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not come to Parliament and “this is not the way to run a democracy”. “It is an unfortunate killing of democracy that is taking place,” he remarked.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Tiruchi Siva said the government’s behaviour in Parliament was “undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure” of the Upper House.

“On the day the farm bills were passed, the government flouted all procedures on how bills should be passed. The bills were bulldozed and the motions were not put to vote, and the opposition had no other way than to raise their voice and go to the Well,” Siva said while referring to the ruckus in the Monsoon Session, which prompted the government to suspend the 12 MPs.

The DMK leader added that the opposition wants Parliament to function smoothly but they “won’t leave their colleagues in the lurch” till the suspension is revoked.

Addressing reporters, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said the government wants the opposition to join the House proceedings provided they “express remorse and regret”.

“I call upon Congress leaders and others to express remorse and regret and come to the House. The government is ready for discussion on any matter. The government is in talks with them (suspended MPs) at an individual level for withdrawal of their suspension. I have made it clear that they should at least express regret,” he said.

Union minister Anurag Thakur dismissed the opposition’s allegations that bills are being passed amid a din. “In the last seven years of the Modi government, discussions have been held on many issues with seriousness and sensitivity,” he said.

