1,875 fresh Covid-19 cases in Kerala, 13 additional deaths

Kerala recorded 1,875 coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total infections to 11.04 lakh, the state government said.

As many as 2,251 people have been cured of the infection and total recoveries have gone up to 10,74,805.

The total infection caseload mounted to 11,04,577, health minister, K K Shailaja said.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 44,675 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate was 4.2 per cent. Kozhikode accounted for 241 cases, Kannur 182, Thrissur 173 , Kollam 158 and Thiruvananthapuram 155.

So far, 1.26 crore samples have been sent for testing.

The toll has climbed to 4,495 with 13 recent deaths being added, the minister said.

Of the total cases, five are health workers, 58 had come from outside the state and 1,671 had been infected through contact.

At least 1,28,237 are presently under observation, including 3,728 in hospitals.

