19-year-old rape victim’s parents give away newborn to sanitary worker

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:19 IST

In a bid to avoid social harassment, parents of a 19-year-old rape victim gave away her newborn son to a sanitary worker at civil hospital here, said police on Saturday.

The matter came to light after the victim approached the police to lodge an FIR against the sexual assault. In her complaint, she alleged that her uncle (father’s younger brother) had raped her on multiple occasions.

ACCUSED HAD BEEN

THREATENING HER

The victim said that her uncle had been threatening to kill her parents if she told about the incident to anyone, due to which she was unable to complaint earlier.

Jatinder Kaur, sub-inspector at Dehlon police station, who is investigating the case, stated that the

victim along with her mother approached the police on Friday.

Victim’s mother said, on July 26, her daughter complained of severe stomach pain, following which she was rushed to government hospital in Dehlon.

The doctors referred the victim to Ludhiana civil hospital where her parents were told about the pregnancy and she was operated, following which she gave birth to a boy.

The victim’s mother told the police that despite repeated requests, the victim refused to talk about her ordeal.

On Friday, she confided in her mother and told her that her uncle used to come to their house in the former’s absence and had raped her several times. Following this, they lodged a police complaint.

The victim has six siblings. Her elder brother is mentally disabled while the elder sister is married. Her parents used to work as labourers, while the victim used to take care of her younger siblings, said police.

‘DIDN’T WANT THE CHILD’

The victim’s mother told the police that did not want the child and a sanitary worker at the civil hospital was willing to adopt the child. So, after the victim was discharged from the hospital, they gave away the child to the worker.

A case has been registered under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC against the accused and police have launched a manhunt to nab him.

Police said the sanitary worker will also be summoned for illegal adoption of child.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 22:19 IST