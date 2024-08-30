1984 anti-Sikh riots: Court orders framing of charges against Tytler

A Delhi court on Friday ordered the framing of charges against Congress leader and former Union minister Jagdish Tytler in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case that resulted in the death of three people in the Capital. Jagdish Tytler. (HT Archive)

“Sufficient ground are there to proceed against the accused person,” special judge Rakesh Syal said, paving the way for charges to be framed under sections 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 188 (disobedience of the order duly promulgated by a public servant), 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 451 (house trespass), 380 (theft in dwelling house), and 149 (every member of unlawful guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court, however, discharged Tytler under Section 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons).

The matter has now been listed for September 13, when Tytler would have to physically appear before the court and charges will be formally framed against him.

The case against the former Union minister is related to his alleged involvement in an incident of November 1, 1984, when three people — Badal Singh, Sardar Thakur Singh and Gurbachan Singh — were burnt to death, and the Pul Bangash Gurudwara was set ablaze, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated on October 31.

Delhi Police initially registered a case on November 1, 1984, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the investigation on November 22, 2005, after the Union home ministry issued directions based on recommendations by the Nanavati Commission, which was formed in 2000 to look at cases from the 1984 riots.

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots broke out after the assassination of then PM Indira Gandhi by her two Sikh bodyguards. Thousands of Sikhs were killed in the riots in which Delhi was the worst hit city followed by Kanpur. During three years of probe, a total of 92 accused have been identified for involvement in murder, rioting, arson and loot in 11 cases of heinous crimes pertaining to riots.

CBI filed the charge sheet on May 20, 2023, in which it said Tytler “instigated, incited and provoked” the mob assembled at Gurdwara Pul Bangash which resulted in burning of the gurudwara and killing of three Sikh persons by the mob.

Taking cognisance of the charge sheet, the court issued summons to Tytler on July 26 last year. Tytler moved an anticipatory bail application on August 1, in which year, which was allowed by the court on August 4, and later converted to regular bail.

According to the CBI charge sheet, the agency established Tytler’s presence at the crime scene based on the testimonies of six witnesses, of which four saw him allegedly instigating the crowd. The charge sheet claimed that Tytler was disappointed that more Sikhs were not killed in his constituency. It further pointed out that he was also influencing the investigation and threatening the witnesses.

The Congress leader had previously said that he is “prepared to hang himself” if there are is any evidence against him.