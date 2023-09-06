21-yr-old stabs woman, later found dead: Cops

Kochi: A 21-year-old man stabbed a 19-year-old woman at her home before and was later found dead at his residence in Ernakulam district of Kerala, police officers said on Tuesday, suspecting that the man died by suicide.

“The accused came to the residence of the woman around 11.30 am and attacked her with a machete. The 21-year-old also attacked her grandparents before fleeing,” an officer at the Kuruppampady police station said, requesting anonymity. “The man was later found dead at his home.”

The officer said prima facie it appears he died by suicide, but it will only be ascertained after the autopsy report. “We are investigating if the two were in a relationship,” the officer said.

The woman, a nursing student, has grievous injuries and is admitted to a private hospital.

A case has been registered under sections 460 (house trespass), 307 (attempt to murder) and 374 (unlawful compulsory labour) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

“Further investigation is on. We will record the statement of the woman after her condition improves,” the officer said.

