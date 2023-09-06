Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / 21-yr-old stabs woman, later found dead: Cops

21-yr-old stabs woman, later found dead: Cops

ByVishnu Varma
Sep 06, 2023 01:35 AM IST

A 21-year-old man stabbed a 19-year-old woman and attacked her grandparents before being found dead in his home in Kerala, India. Police suspect suicide.

Kochi: A 21-year-old man stabbed a 19-year-old woman at her home before and was later found dead at his residence in Ernakulam district of Kerala, police officers said on Tuesday, suspecting that the man died by suicide.

A 21-year-old man stabbed a woman in her house with a machete, and he later allegedly died by suicide.

“The accused came to the residence of the woman around 11.30 am and attacked her with a machete. The 21-year-old also attacked her grandparents before fleeing,” an officer at the Kuruppampady police station said, requesting anonymity. “The man was later found dead at his home.”

The officer said prima facie it appears he died by suicide, but it will only be ascertained after the autopsy report. “We are investigating if the two were in a relationship,” the officer said.

The woman, a nursing student, has grievous injuries and is admitted to a private hospital.

A case has been registered under sections 460 (house trespass), 307 (attempt to murder) and 374 (unlawful compulsory labour) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

“Further investigation is on. We will record the statement of the woman after her condition improves,” the officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment....view detail

Topics
kochi ernakulam district
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP