1-year detention with no trial part of new West Bengal bills on ‘anti-social activities'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal is set to introduce next week two stringent bills that dramatically expand the definition of “anti-social activity”, provide for preventive detention for up to 12 months without trial, and auctioning of an offender’s property to compensate for losses, officials said on Friday.

The general consent was restored by the Suvendu Adhikari-led government on June 8.(PTI)

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The two bills –– the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-social Activities Bill, 2026 and the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Bill, 2026 –– mirror similar controversial laws in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, said the officials cited above.

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Both bills are likely to be introduced in the state legislative assembly on June 29 and are aimed at curbing organised crime, extortion, public disorder, illegal mining and smuggling of natural resources in West Bengal, the officials added.

The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-social Activities Bill, 2026 proposes preventive detention for up to 12 months without trial, repeated detentions if required. The West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Bill, 2026 provides for confiscation of an offender’s property for auction to compensate for losses, said officials familiar with the matter.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the bill, anti-social activity, according to a copy of the special June 24 Kolkata Gazette notification seen by HT, is any act “that causes or is likely to cause, directly or indirectly, alarm, danger, fear or insecurity among people; poses a great or widespread danger to life or property; disturbance in public order; obstructs business, trade or professions; involves the unlawful dispossession of any person from movable or immovable property; and causes substantial loss or damage to public and private property.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the bill, anti-social activity, according to a copy of the special June 24 Kolkata Gazette notification seen by HT, is any act “that causes or is likely to cause, directly or indirectly, alarm, danger, fear or insecurity among people; poses a great or widespread danger to life or property; disturbance in public order; obstructs business, trade or professions; involves the unlawful dispossession of any person from movable or immovable property; and causes substantial loss or damage to public and private property.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Anti-social activities” also include “any illegal activity relating to mining, quarrying, sand extraction, forest produce or wildlife which causes substantial loss to the public exchequer.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Anti-social activities” also include “any illegal activity relating to mining, quarrying, sand extraction, forest produce or wildlife which causes substantial loss to the public exchequer.” {{/usCountry}}

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“This part of the law focuses on illegal mining and sand quarrying in districts such as Birbhum and West Burdwan in south Bengal. In north Bengal, too, illegal logging and other activities have affected large forest areas in recent years,” a senior state official said, requesting anonymity.

The bill refers to certain criminals as “goondas” and defines it as someone who is “a member or leader of a group, gang or syndicate” who earlier was chargesheeted under Section 111 (organised crime) or Section 112 (petty organised crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and committed or attempted to commit a crime punishable under the Arms Act, Explosives Substances Act, Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act or the Narcotic Drugs or Psychotropic Substances Act.

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“The maximum period for which any person may be detained in pursuance of a detention order made under this Act and confirmed under Section 10 shall not exceed 12 months from the date of detention,” the notification said.

“The state government, may, at any time, revoke or modify a detention order. The revocation or expiry of a detention shall not bar the making of a fresh detention order against the same person if, after release, he is found to have again engaged in anti-social activities or if there is reasonable apprehension that he is likely to engage in anti-social activities,” the notification added.

The West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposes compensation to be claimed from people convicted of vandalising public or private property “in the course of any unlawful assembly, riot, public commotion, protest or other disturbance affecting public order.”

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The bill proposes setting up claims commissions at various locations. “Every award passed by the claims commission shall be final and no appeal shall lie against such award before any court,” the gazette notification said.

The bill proposes one or multiple three-member advisory boards - each headed by a serving or retired high court judge and two people qualified to be employed as high court judges - to review applications filed by the detainees. The notification said that no lawyer can represent a detainee before the advisory board unless permitted. The board’s proceedings, other than its opinion, shall remain confidential. If the three members disagree, the majority opinion shall prevail.

People aware of the matter said there were no such existing provisions in the state. “Until now, criminals in Bengal were prosecuted mainly under the Indian Penal Code and the BNS although there are some old state-specific laws...However, this is the first time a law prescribing detention without trial is being introduced in Bengal,” lawyer Anindya Sundar Das said.

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With the BJP in control of 207 of Bengal’s 294 assembly seats, both bills are likely to be passed and sent to governor RN Ravi for his assent. The opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC), now divided into two factions, has only 80 seats.

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, who also heads the home department, hinted at the developments during his address on Wednesday, saying that new laws will be more stringent than the ones currently in force.

“People will think five times before violating the law,” he said.

The TMC criticised the move, saying the proposed“legislation provides neither judicial safeguards nor legal protection”.

“It is even more stringent than the Emergency-era MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act), the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) and other harsh laws. Multiply all of them by 10 and only then do you arrive at this Bill,” TMC Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra said. “It has become clear within one month how disastrous the consequences of this government could be for the people of West Bengal.”

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The bills mirror similar laws in other parts of the country.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Uttar Pradesh Control of Organised Crime Act, 2017 restricts grant of bail and allows extending judicial remand from the standard 90 days to 180 days.

In Gujarat, the Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime Act 2015, allows preventive detention as well as presentation of intercepted telephone conversations as admissible evidence in court.

The Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Cyber Law Offenders, Drug Offenders, Forest Offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Sand Offenders, Sexual Offenders, Slum-Grabbers and Video Pirates Act of 1982 — commonly referred to as the Goondas Act — allows preventive detention without trial for up to one year.

The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999, doesn’t allow suspects to apply for anticipatory bail during investigation.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tanmay Chatterjee ...Read More Tanmay Chatterjee has spent more than three decades covering regional and national politics, internal security, intelligence, defence and corruption. He also plans and edits special features on subjects ranging from elections to festivals. Read Less

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