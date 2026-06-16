2 accused shot in police encounter in Gaya; firearms and looted gold recovered

Two persons including the prime accused involved in the Gurua market loot case were shot during a police encounter in Bihar’s Gaya on Monday. A police team is continuously raiding the hideouts of the absconding criminals. (Representaive Image/iStock)

The accused identified as Sujit Kumar (25) and Shrvan Kumar (26), both Gaya residents, sustained gunshot injuries to their legs and have been admitted to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital, said Sushil Kumar, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Gaya.

Kumar said the two were involved in the May 27 Gurua gold loot case where they stole jewelry worth ₹45 lakh and shot and critically injured jeweler Prabhankar Barnwal. Kumar said two pistols along with 150 grams of looted gold were recovered based on their identification.

Acting on reliable input around Monday midnight that criminals linked to the Gurua market loot case were moving to execute a major plot, a police team set up a cordon near the Banahi sand ghat in the Amas police station area. The police surrounded the criminals and warned them to surrender.

On being cornered, criminals attempted to flee and opened fire on the police. The police retaliated in self-defence, shooting them in the legs.

The two were arrested, however, their three associates escaped. Both confessed their involvement in the Gurua market loot, the SSP said.

A police team is continuously raiding the hideouts of the absconding criminals. Police were also examining the criminal history of the arrested criminals, he added.