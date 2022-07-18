2 army personnel on patrol duty near LoC killed in accidental grenade blast

An Indian Army captain and a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were killed in an accidental grenade blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir late on Sunday, people familiar with the matter said.

The deceased were identified as Captain Anand and Naib Subedar Bhagwan Singh. They were part of a patrol party in Poonch’s Mendhar sector.

