2 army personnel on patrol duty near LoC killed in accidental grenade blast

The two army personnel, Captain Anand and Naib Subedar Bhagwan Singh, were part of a patrol team near the LoC in Poonch’s Mendhar sector
The White Knight Corps has expressed grief over the loss of two army personnel, Captain Anand (in photo) and Naib Subedar Bhagwan Singh, and expressed solidarity with their families. (Twitter/Whiteknight_IA)
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 10:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

An Indian Army captain and a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were killed in an accidental grenade blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir late on Sunday, people familiar with the matter said.

The deceased were identified as Captain Anand and Naib Subedar Bhagwan Singh. They were part of a patrol party in Poonch’s Mendhar sector.

