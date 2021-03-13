2 Bangladesh nationals repatriated after 7 years medical treatment in Tripura

Two Bangladesh nationals who illegally entered India rejoined their families on Friday after seven years of treatment for chronic schizophrenia in Agartala.

They were detained several years ago after they accidentally crossed the border and entered the Indian territory of Tripura. After their detention, they underwent seven years of treatment at a government hospital in Agartala before their repatriation on Friday.

Mohammad Jobayed Hosen Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala said, "Two Bangladeshi nationals who were under treatment for schizophrenia at Modern Psychiatric Hospital in Agartala have returned to their families. They were detained after they illegally entered India."

Hosen, who played a vital role in the deportation of these persons back to Bangladesh, said that one of them has been identified as Samir Kumar Majumder, from Faridpur district of Bangladesh who had been under treatment since 2014 as per hospital records, while the other person Sayestara Begam is from Brahminbari district.

He added, "Today we are very happy that two citizens of Bangladesh who were under treatment at the Modern Psychiatric Hospital got cured and have returned back to their families. We are happy to be part of this repatriation process."

"Another 22 Bangladeshi nationals are under treatment here and according to the hospital authorities, 12 of them are fine now. We are verifying their nationality and are hopeful to rejoin them with their families. Once the remaining ten people under treatment are also cured, we shall return them back to their families phase-wise after assuring their Bangladeshi citizenship," he added.

Meanwhile, the family members of those repatriated expressed their happiness and gratitude to the authorities.

Amir Majumder said that he is very happy to get back his brother Samir Majumder after eight years. Samir was missing from their house since 2013 and half-a-year back Amir was informed by the High Commission of India in Bangladesh that Samir is admitted to a hospital in Agartala.

MD Joynal Uddin, who got back his sister Sayestara Begam said, "Thirteen years back my sister went missing. I got her back from India. I am so thankful to the authorities."