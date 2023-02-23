2 booked for beating man over argument on next CM: Police

The Bhadravathi rural police booked two people after a scuffle broke out in the Bhadravathi taluk of Shivamogga district over who should be the next chief minister of Karnataka, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, an argument broke out between the victim Akash (28) and the accused, Dinesh, Yogesh, and a few others, on February 19 at Malligenahalli Camp of Bhadravathi taluk on who should be the next chief minister between Congress leader Siddaramaiah and JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy.

The police said at around 4 pm, the victim had gone to Maligenahalli camp for work and, on the way, met Dinesh and Yogesh, his acquaintances.

“While talking to them, Akash said Siddaramaiah was the chief minister in 2013, and he would become the next chief minister as well. Dinesh and Yogesh, and three others with them, stood in the way of the victim and said that Kumaraswamy would become the chief minister this time,” a police officer said.

This led to an altercation between them, and the accused verbally abused Akash and tore his t-shirt, the police said. “Dinesh and Yogesh hit the victim’s chest with their legs and threatened to kill him if he complained about this to the police. Hearing the commotion, Kumar arrived at the spot and dispersed the crowd,” the police added.

After the incident, the victim went home, where he realised that a chain he was wearing was broken, the police said, adding that he was in severe pain. “Kumar and Pawan, his acquaintances, took the victim in a car and admitted him to Bhadravati Government Hospital for treatment. Later, he approached the police station, narrated his ordeal and filed a complaint against Dinesh and Yogeshwar,” according to the police.

“I don’t know them well. They are acquaintances. They thrashed me over a trivial matter when I was on my way to work. I have injuries on my chest and my chain is broken. I have filed a complaint with the police and I hope they take further action,” Akash said in his complaint.

Based on the victim’s complaint, a first information report (FIR) was filed against Dinesh and Yogesh. Further legal action will be taken after an investigation, the police said, adding that no arrests have been made regarding the incident so far.

The accused have been booked under sections 143, 147, 148, 341, 504, 323, 324, 506 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), according to the police.

