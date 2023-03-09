2 CoBRA commandos injured in gunfight with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma: Cop

RAIPUR : Two commandos of the CRPF’s Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were injured in a gunfight between security personnel and Maoists in Bastar’s Sukma district on Thursday.

Two commandos of CoBRA, Inspector Munesh Kumar Meena of CoBRA’s 202nd battalion and constable Amit Modak of CoBRA’s 208th battalion, suffered minor injuries in the gunfight (Twitter/cobra_202/Representative Photo)

Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P said that the encounter took place at around 9am in south Sukma.

He said about five Maoists also sustained bullet injuries before they managed to escape.

“Two commandos of CoBRA, Inspector Munesh Kumar Meena of CoBRA’s 202nd battalion and constable Amit Modak of CoBRA’s 208th battalion, suffered minor injuries in the encounter. Around five-six Maoists also sustained bullet injuries in the encounter but they managed to escape into the jungles,” the senior police officer said in a statement.

Sunderaj P said the anti-Maoist operation was launched by a joint team of Chhattisgarh police’s Special Task Force (STF) and CoBRA personnel from the Dabbamarka camp on specific inputs about the movement of Maoists.

“When the team was moving towards Sakler village, the Maoists started firing and the encounter started which lasted about 45 minutes,” he said.

On February 25, three personnel of Sukma’s District Reserve Guard (DRG), including an assistant sub-inspector, were killed in an encounter with Maoists.

