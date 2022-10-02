One dead as ethanol tanker catches fire after collision with tractor in UP

One person was killed while five others were critically injured as a major fire broke out in an ethanol laden tanker when it collided with a paddy laden tractor-trolley in a Sitapur village on Sunday wee hours.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Sitapur, Sushil Chandra Bhan said the incident took place near Muratpur village under Thangaon police station limits when an ethanol tanker from Biswa sugar mill collided with the tractor trolley. He said the tanker was heading towards Gonda district from the sugar mill.

Sharing further details, another police official said one person present in the tanker died on the spot while another was in critical condition at a hospital. He said six others injured in the incident were rushed to a Sitapur district hospital.

He said five fire tenders as well as a team of fire safety from the sugar mill was pressed into douse the flames. He said the team from the sugar mill are expert in dousing fire flames caused due to ethanol.

