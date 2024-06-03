2 electrocuted as palanquin comes in contact with a live wire
The accident took place when the victims tried to move the live wire using a wooden pole, which was wet during to rain, that they kept in the tractor to let the procession pass
Two people were electrocuted when a palanquin, mounted on a tractor, accidentally came in contact with an overhead electric wire on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Ranganath (33), a resident of Veerasandra, and Haribabu (25), a resident of Yarandahalli.
According to police, the accident took place when a procession was on its way back from a festival. The palanquin, mounted on a tractor, accidentally touched a high-voltage electric wire, electrocuting both Ranganath and Haribabu.
The villagers rushed them to a nearby hospital where they succumbed. Police said a case has been registered at the Electronic City Police Station and investigations are underway to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the accident.
Preliminary findings suggest that inadequate safety measures during the festival procession led to the fatal encounter.
Electronic city police inspector P Naveen said: “The incident took place around 5.30 am when the palanquin mounted on tractor was passing under a high-voltage wire.”
He said: “Both deceased are workers of palanquin decoration contractors. The accident took place when they tried to move the live wire using a a wooden pole that they kept in the tractor to let the procession pass. But due to rain, the wooden pole was wet, leading to the fatal mishap.
“We have registered a case under IPC Section 304A (neglect caused to death), and further probe is underway,” he added.
