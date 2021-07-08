Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 2 ex-IAS officers added to new team
india news

2 ex-IAS officers added to new team

Vaishnaw, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Odisha in 2019, is a former IAS officer of 1994 batch. He had served as deputy secretary in the office of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2004 after serving a brief stint with the Prime Minister’s Office during Vajpayee’s term in 2002.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 02:04 AM IST
MP Ashwini Vaishnaw with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before taking oath at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. (PTI)

The Modi government’s new Cabinet now comprises five former bureaucrats and diplomats with the induction of two former Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Ramchandra Prasad Singh, on Wednesday.

While power minister Raj Kumar Singh was elevated as a Cabinet minister from Minister of State rank, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri and external affairs minister S Jaishankar are already a part of the Union council of ministers.

Vaishnaw, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Odisha in 2019, is a former IAS officer of 1994 batch. He had served as deputy secretary in the office of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2004 after serving a brief stint with the Prime Minister’s Office during Vajpayee’s term in 2002.

Vaishnaw is expected to bring managerial expertise to the Modi government. He completed his MTech from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and also attended a management programme at Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

As a bureaucrat, Vaishnaw had earned praise for his handling of relief and rehabilitation of people affected by cyclones in Odisha.

Janata Dal (United) lawmaker Ramchandra Prasad Singh, who was also allotted a Cabinet berth on Wednesday, is a former IAS officer of 1984 batch, from the Uttar Pradesh cadre. He is also the national president of his party.

Singh had served as principal secretary to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in one of his earlier terms. He availed voluntary retirement in 2010 before his nomination to Rajya Sabha in the same year.

Raj Kumar Singh is a former secretary of home affairs. He is a Lok Sabha MP from Arrah in Bihar and was selected for the IAS from Bihar cadre in 1975.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi pm modi cabinet
TRENDING NEWS

End of an era: Odisha sand artist sculpts beautiful tribute to Dilip Kumar

This majestic white tiger at an US zoo is turning heads online. Watch

Irish café worker escorts customer on wheelchair in heavy rain. Watch

MS Dhoni turns 40, Sachin Tendulkar shares wish with nostalgic pic
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP