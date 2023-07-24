2 fuel tanks of IAF aircraft found in UP farm: ‘technical malfunction necessitated…’

Parts of an IAF aircraft were found in a farm field in a village in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Police soon cordoned off the area after two fuel tank-like parts were recovered from the farm field of Balushasan village of Sant Kabir Nagar district. No damage to life or property was reported in the incident.

The Indian Air Force said confirmed that the fuel tanks belonged to one of its fighter aircraft which was airborne for a training mission, reported ANI. The fighter jet experienced a technical malfunction, necessitating the jettisoning of external stores, according to the IAF.

“A fighter aircraft was airborne for a training mission from Gorakhpur. The aircraft experienced a technical malfunction which necessitated jettisoning of external stores. There was no damage to life or property in the process,” ANI quoted IAF as saying.

In May, three people on the ground died when a Russian-made MiG-21 military aircraft suffered an "onboard emergency" and obliterated a house. The MiG fighter jet crashed onto the house in Rajasthan, leaving three villagers dead. The Indian Air Force said that the pilot ejected safely and the accident happened shortly after take-off in a routine training sortie.

The pilot "experienced an onboard emergency, following which he attempted to recover the aircraft as per existing procedures," an IAF statement said.

"Having failed to do so, he initiated an ejection, sustaining minor injuries in the process," it said.

“The IAF regrets the loss of lives and offers its deepest condolences to the bereaved families. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

