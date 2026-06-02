2 held for cheating pilgrims in name of Char Dham Yatra helicopter bookings

Two members of an organised cyber fraud gang have been arrested from Bihar for cheating pilgrims in the name of helicopter bookings for the Char Dham Yatra after a week-long operation based on technical evidence, banking trails, and mobile data analysis, police said on Tuesday.

Police said cyber fraudsters have been exploiting the yatra rush through fake booking offers. (Getty Images)

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Cyber fraudsters have been exploiting the yatra rush through fake booking offers, prompting the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) to intensify its crackdown on online fraud.

Senior police superintendent Ajai Singh said Deepak Kumar and Vijit Kumar, in their 20s, used fake Facebook, Instagram pages and WhatsApp to lure pilgrims seeking helicopter tickets. He added the arrests were made as part of the investigation into a case of cheating through a fake helicopter booking.

“During the probe, we recovered forged helicopter tickets provided by the accused to the complainant. Based on the recovery, additional sections related to forgery and use of forged documents were added to the case,” he said.

Police said the fraudsters posed as authorised helicopter service providers and agents, operating fake social media pages and websites.

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{{^usCountry}} Singh said pilgrims were targeted through social media and messaging platforms and lured with promises of VIP pilgrimage, instant ticket confirmation, and limited-seat availability. “Our investigation revealed that the gang used multiple bank accounts opened in the names of different individuals as mule accounts. The cheated money was transferred into these accounts and later withdrawn through ATM cards.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh said pilgrims were targeted through social media and messaging platforms and lured with promises of VIP pilgrimage, instant ticket confirmation, and limited-seat availability. “Our investigation revealed that the gang used multiple bank accounts opened in the names of different individuals as mule accounts. The cheated money was transferred into these accounts and later withdrawn through ATM cards.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The STF said bank accounts linked to the arrested accused were found to be associated with complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, indicating their possible involvement in cases across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The STF said bank accounts linked to the arrested accused were found to be associated with complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, indicating their possible involvement in cases across the country. {{/usCountry}}

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