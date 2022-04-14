Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 2 held over threat to launch attacks over unemployment in Meghalaya
india news

2 held over threat to launch attacks over unemployment in Meghalaya

Police refused to provide further details saying the investigation is yet to be concluded and that it took lot of effort and resourcefulness to crack the case
The email was sent to chief minister Conrad K Sangma on April 1 (PTI)
Updated on Apr 14, 2022 09:13 AM IST
ByDavid Laitphlang

Shillong: The Meghalaya Police have arrested two people in connection with an email sent to Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma on April 1 announcing the launch of rebel group Lawei ba Phyrnai. The email threatened to attack educational institutions in protest against rising unemployment in the state.

Police refused to provide further details saying the investigation is yet to be concluded. “It took a lot of effort and resourcefulness to crack this case,” an officer aware of the matter said, requesting anonymity. The officer added they took strong note of the matter and used all its resources to bring about a “quick resolution”.

The sender of the email wrote education does not provide jobs and even claimed he was too smart to be tracked.

The email said 37 “well qualified and talented jobless youth” have formed the group and warned that “bombs will go off every single week starting 1st May”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP