2 Jaish terrorists killed, AK-47, M4 Carbine seized: What to know about 'Operation Kiya' in J&K's Udhampur

Two terrorists were gunned down two terrorists in a security operation - named Operation Kiya - in Jophar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, officials said on Wednesday. The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jophar area of Ramnagar in Udhampur district on Tuesday, (HT File)

Both terrorists have been identified as commanders of Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit. While the identity of one - Mavi - was ascertained, that of the other was yet to be verified.

An AK-47 and an M4 carbine were recovered from the neutralised terrorists, with whom contact was established on Tuesday.

Operation Kiya Indian Army corps White Knight said in a post on X that the operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs provided by Jammu and Kashmir Police, troops of CIF Delta.

White Knight Corps planned and executed a focused joint counter-terror operation in the general area of Jophar forest, Basantgarh, in coordination with J&K Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The forces cordoned off the targeted area, to prevent escape of terrorists.

“Contact with terrorists was established yesterday and since then, terrorists were prevented from breaking contact. Following a calibrated and coordinated response, two terrorists have been successfully neutralised. The operation highlighted seamless inter-agency coordination, tactical precision and high standards of professionalism,” the post stated.