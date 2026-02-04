Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Two Jaish terrorists killed in J&K's Udhampur after encounter with security forces

    The anti-terror operation was jointly conducted by the J&K police, Indian Army and CRPF.

    Updated on: Feb 04, 2026 1:23 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Two terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit were killed after an encounter with the security forces in J&K's Udhampur district on Wednesday, police said. The anti-terror operation was jointly conducted by the J&K police, Indian Army and CRPF.

    The encounter broke out after security personnel spotted two terrorists in a natural cave in forest area near Ramnagar area of Udhampur district, officials said. (Photo for representation) (ANI Video Grab)
    The encounter broke out after security personnel spotted two terrorists in a natural cave in forest area near Ramnagar area of Udhampur district, officials said. (Photo for representation) (ANI Video Grab)

    Also read: 'Sorry papa' note, crying caricature: Freak details in suicide of 'game-obsessed' sisters in UP's Ghaziabad

    The slain terrorists have been identified as JeM commanders Mavi and Zubair and an AK 47 and an M4 carbine have been recovered from their possession as the bodies have been retrieved, HT has learnt.

    The terrorists were located inside a natural cave by security personnel in the Jaffer forest area of Ramnagar around 4 pm on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported. A gunbattle broke out between the two sides soon after and reportedly lasted for more than an hour.

    Also read: Sensitive sectors like agriculture safe, US tariffs on India lower than others: Piyush Goyal in Lok Sabha

    Firing resumed briefly at around 7:30 pm when the terrorists tried to escape under the cover of darkness, the officials were quoted as saying. Army reinforcements, including paratroopers and dog squads, were rushed in to further tighten the cordon.

    No exchange of fire was reported during the night and the security forces prepared for a final assault on the holed up terrorists on Wednesday morning. Following the ramped up operations, the two Jaish terrorists were reportedly killed.

    Security officials said the terrorists were killed under Operation Kiya after they received specific intelligence input over the presence of terrorists in Jophar Forest of Udhampur district.

    “Contact with terrorists was established yesterday and since then, terrorists were prevented from breaking contact. Following a calibrated and coordinated response, two terrorists have been successfully neutralised. The operation highlighted seamless inter-agency coordination, tactical precision and high standards of professionalism,” officials said.

    With inputs from Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest India US Trade Deal, MCX Gold, Silver Rate Today Live, Pakistan’s boycott of India T20 World Cup
    News/India News/Two Jaish Terrorists Killed In J&K's Udhampur After Encounter With Security Forces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes