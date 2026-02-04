Edit Profile
    Sensitive sectors like agriculture safe, US tariffs on India lower than others: Piyush Goyal in Lok Sabha

    While addressing the Lok Sabha, the minister said that the deal would support the goals of Viksit Bharat and strengthen the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

    Published on: Feb 04, 2026 12:27 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said India has protected its interests in sensitive sectors such as agriculture and dairy under the trade agreement with the United States. While addressing the Lok Sabha, the minister said that the deal would support the goals of Viksit Bharat and strengthen the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

    While addressing the Lok Sabha, the minister said that the deal would support the goals of Viksit Bharat and strengthen the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. (PTI)
