Sensitive sectors like agriculture safe, US tariffs on India lower than others: Piyush Goyal in Lok Sabha

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said India has protected its interests in sensitive sectors such as agriculture and dairy under the trade agreement with the United States. While addressing the Lok Sabha, the minister said that the deal would support the goals of Viksit Bharat and strengthen the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
