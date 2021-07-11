2 Kerala football fans hurt while celebrating Argentina’s win in Copa America

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
At many places in north Kerala, soccer crazy fans took to the streets early in the morning to celebrate Argentina's victory over their Latin American arch rivals to lift a record equalling 15th Copa America title in Rio De Janeiro.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 03:57 PM IST
The incident happened in Tanur area of Malappuram when a pile of firecrackers stored by the two football fans caught fire. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Two football fans in Kerala received serious burn injuries in Malappuram on Sunday morning while celebrating Argentina’s victory in the Copa America finals against Brazil, police said.

Both men, in their thirties, were rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital where one person’s condition had turned stable, doctors said.

The incident happened in Tanur area of Malappuram when a pile of firecrackers stored by the two football fans caught fire. The resultant fire was so fierce that it also gutted their bike parked nearby, said police.

At many places in north Kerala, soccer crazy fans took to the streets early in the morning to celebrate Argentina’s victory over their Latin American arch rivals to lift a record equalling 15th Copa America title in Rio De Janeiro.

Sweets and payasam (kheer) were distributed at many places in Kerala and police had a tough time controlling them citing the restrictions in place due to the pandemic. In Kozhikode, police had to intervene to end a minor clash between fans of Brazil and Argentina.

North Kerala’s obsession with soccer is well known. Fans put up huge billboards and posters and wear the jersey of their favourite players. Wayside shops to fish market talks revolve around soccer during major tournaments. When Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona died last year, many areas observed a shutdown in north Kerala as a mark of respect to him.

