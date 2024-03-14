 2 killed, 12 injured in clash over land dispute in Assam; 7 held: Police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / 2 killed, 12 injured in clash over land dispute in Assam; 7 held: Police

2 killed, 12 injured in clash over land dispute in Assam; 7 held: Police

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Mar 14, 2024 08:30 PM IST

According to the eyewitnesses, the two families have clashed in the past, however, on Thursday, they attacked each other with sharp objects and weapons

Silchar: At least two persons were killed and another 12 critically injured after two families allegedly clashed with each other over a land dispute in Assam’s Cachar district on Thursday, police said, adding they have arrested seven people in connection with the incident.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

The incident took place in the Khelma area in Cachar on Thursday afternoon, according to the police.

“We received information about the incident, and a team was rushed to the spot. We recovered the critically injured persons and took them to a local government hospital where the doctors declared two of them dead,” officials said.

Cachar superintendent of police (SP) Numal Mahatta said they have registered two cases and arrested seven persons in connection with the incident.

“The arrested persons are also injured and are receiving treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH),” he said.

Police have identified the deceased as Dhirendra Baishnab and Raju Baishnab. Their bodies were sent to SMCH for postmortem, and further investigation into the matter has been launched, the SP said.

