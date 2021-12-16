Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 2 killed in Gujarat chemical factory fire after blast that was heard 10km away
india news

2 killed in Gujarat chemical factory fire after blast that was heard 10km away

The Gujarat administration has cordoned off an area of 5km around the Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited factory, where a devastating fire broke out, because of the toxic gases in the air.
Gujarat government officials in Godhra, the district headquarters of Panchmahals, said a huge blast, which preceded the devastating fire at a Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited factory, was heard some 10km away. (ANI video grab)
Updated on Dec 16, 2021 02:41 PM IST
ByDarshan Desai

AHMEDABAD: At least two people were charred to death and 15 workers were injured in an explosion and fire at a chemical factory in central Gujarat’s Panchmahals district on Thursday morning.

The blast took place around 10 am at the chemical manufacturing plant of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL), situated near Ranjitnagar village in Ghoghamba taluka.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel’s office later confirmed that two people were killed. In a statement, Patel’s office said the district administration was in constant touch with the chief minister.

Officials in Godhra, the district headquarters of Panchmahals, said a huge blast, which preceded the devastating fire, was heard some 10km away.

Fire tenders from nearby towns of Godhra, Haalol and Kaalol rushed to the spot and were battling with the rising flames for well over five hours.

Panchmahal superintendent of police Leena Patil said rescue workers were searching for survivors and injured. “The fire is under control,” the officer said, according to news agency PTI.

RELATED STORIES

At least 15 injured workers were rushed to a referral hospital and a private facility in Haalol town.

The administration has cordoned off an area of 5km around the chemical factory because of the toxic gases in the air.

District Collector Sujay Mayatra and SP Leena Patil, along with a team of senior district officials were supervising the rescue operations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Vijay Diwas
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Spider-Man No Way Home Review
Victory Day
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP