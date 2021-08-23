2 Lashkar commanders killed in gunbattle with police in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday carried out an operation where it killed two top commanders of the The Resistance Force (TRF), an outfit affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The terrorists, Mohd Abbas Sheikh and Saqib Manzoor Dar, were top LeT commanders and were also responsible for carrying out numerous attacks on civilians, lawmakers and security personnel. Sheikh, who is also the chief of the TRF, along with his associate Saqid were killed in the Aloochi Bagh area of Srinagar.

The inspector general of Kashmir Zone called the encounter a ‘major’ success. “We had information about their presence in the area. Ten jawans of police dressed in civvies quickly surrounded the area and challenged the terrorists, who opened fire. In the retaliatory firing, the two were killed,” Vijay Kumar said.

Earlier this year, Saqib carried out an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohammad Anwar Khan in Srinagar. Though the leader escaped unhurt, one security personnel lost his life. Saqib also killed Abdul Hamid Najar, a BJP worker, in Budgam last year. In a separate onslaught, the militant also attacked owners of commercial establishments and looted ₹35,000 from the branch of the Grameen Bank in Srinagar. Saqib was involved in at least 10 incidents between 2020 and 2021 where he attacked security personnel, leading to the death of at least seven security personnel.

He was also behind the death of advocate Babar Qadri.

Mohd Abbas Sheikh was responsible for the deaths of police and security personnel and also was an accomplice of Saqib. Sheikh also killed an owner of a mobile shop and along with Saqib killed police officer Pervaiz Ahmad Dar. He was earlier a member of terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen but defected to the TRF two years ago. The locals were also concerned as these terrorists were also actively recruiting youth to their ranks.