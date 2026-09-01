2 held for filming reel on Pune-Bengaluru highway, disrupting traffic: Police

A social media reel featuring two newly purchased SUVs landed two men in trouble after they allegedly stopped the vehicles on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway in Bavdhan to film them, disrupting traffic, police said on Tuesday.

The two SUVs have been seized by the police. (PTI)

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The incident took place on August 27, when police reported a traffic jam between Balewadi and Bhujbal Chowk. The video later circulated on social media and drew police attention.

The Bavdhan police detained Somnath Ashok Kedari, a resident of Kusgaon in Maval, and Ajay Sambhaji Yadav in connection with the incident. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police seized the two SUVs.

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Arvind Pawar, senior police inspector at Bavdhan police station, said the men allegedly stopped and positioned the vehicles on the highway without permission to shoot a video.

“Their actions obstructed the movement of other motorists and created a potentially dangerous situation on the busy highway,” Pawar said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the vehicles were deliberately positioned to interfere with traffic flow, rather than the incident being a routine traffic violation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the vehicles were deliberately positioned to interfere with traffic flow, rather than the incident being a routine traffic violation. {{/usCountry}}

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Bavdhan police registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 285, 281, 223 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with other applicable provisions.

The incident has once again highlighted the risks of filming social media content on busy highways, where attempts to create attention-grabbing reels can endanger those involved and other road users.