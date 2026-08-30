Haryana: Man gets to 20-year jail for raping minor, circulating obscene video

A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) special court in Nuh has sentenced a man to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) after he was convicted of raping a minor and circulating an obscene video of the girl online, police said on Saturday. The case dates back to September 7, 2023, when a woman from Ferozepur Jhirka area filed a complaint saying a young man from her neighborhood raped her minor daughter. (Picture only for representational purpose)

According to police, the case dates back to September 7, 2023, when a woman from Ferozepur Jhirka area filed a complaint saying a young man from her neighborhood had forcibly entered her home, and raped and assaulted her minor daughter who was alone at the time.

The complainant alleged that the accused had recorded an obscene video of the girl, and had threatened to circulate the video on the internet if she revealed the incident to anyone. Later, the accused did circulate the video.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case, gathered evidence and arrested the accused.

Following hearing of arguments, Ashu Sanjeev Tinjan, additional sessions judge, fast track court (POCSO), Nuh, convicted the man of the offences, and on Friday sentenced him to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment, a police spokesperson said.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹32,000 and awarded ₹5 lakh in compensation to the victim. Failure to pay the fine will result in additional imprisonment, the official added.