2 Naga civilians killed by unknown armed individuals in Manipur: Police

Two Naga civilians were killed by unknown armed individuals at Kailenjang village of Manipur’s Senapati distict on Saturday just a day after four Tangkhul Naga were killed at Indo-Myanmar border district, Kamjong of Manipur, police said.

According to officers, the incident occurred at 2.45pm at Kailenjang village of Senapati district. (ANI/Representational)

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According to officers, the incident occurred at 2.45pm at Kailenjang village of Senapati district.

The deceased has been identified as Rocky from Mao Chaowainamai village and Kumar from Poumai Laii Shirafii both from Senapati district, officers said.

The incident occurred just a day after four Tangkhul Naga civilians were killed at Pilong village of Kamjong district by armed individuals allegedly by cadres across Indo-Myanmar border.

Also Read:4 bodies of Nagas found near Myanmar border in Manipur

The killing incident occurred just few hours after United Naga Council (UNC), a Naga apex body announced to lift indefinite economic blockade imposed in all national highways of Manipur with effect from 6pm of September 26.

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{{^usCountry}} In a statement issued by president of UNC, NG Lorho on Saturday said, “Upon the agreement arrived at in the tripartite talks held amongst the Government of Manipur, the Government of India, and the United Naga Council (UNC) in Guwahati on September 26, 2026, the council hereby announces the suspension of the ongoing economic blockade with effect from 6:00 PM of September 26, 2026. The United Naga Council appreciates the cooperation and solidarity extended by all concerned during the course of the agitation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement issued by president of UNC, NG Lorho on Saturday said, “Upon the agreement arrived at in the tripartite talks held amongst the Government of Manipur, the Government of India, and the United Naga Council (UNC) in Guwahati on September 26, 2026, the council hereby announces the suspension of the ongoing economic blockade with effect from 6:00 PM of September 26, 2026. The United Naga Council appreciates the cooperation and solidarity extended by all concerned during the course of the agitation.” {{/usCountry}}

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UNC imposed the indefinite inter-district economic blockade in all national highways in Manipur with effect from May 17 demanding after the state government failed to fulfil their ultimatum to locate the six Nagas.

The six Nagas were allegedly abducted on May 13 by a group of Kuki individuals at Leilon Vaiphel (A Kuki village) following a twin ambush conducted at two separate incidents on the same day at Noney district and Kangpokpi district killing one Naga man and three church leaders respectively.

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After the recovery of the six Naga civilians as mutilated bodies the Naga body intensified the blockade and demanded to fulfil four charter of demands including abrogation of Suspension of Operation (SoO) with Kuki militants, arrest of perpetrators, and removal of deputy chief minister Nemcha Kipgen who is the wife of Kuki National Front-Presidential faction chairman’s wife.