J&K: 1 non-local labourer shot dead, another injured by terrorists in Budgam

A labourer died and another was injured after they were shot at by terrorists in Chadoora area of Budgam, the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted. This comes hours after a bank manager named Vijay Kumar was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district. “#Terrorists fired upon 02 outside #labourers working in a Brick Kiln in Chadoora area of #Budgam. The duo was shifted to hospital for treatment where one among them #succumbed", the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. According to police officials, the two non-locals were targeted at Magraypora village in Budgam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both the non-locals sustained injuries and were taken to nearby hospital. Both the injured were working at a brick kiln in Budgam. The Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army have launched a joint operation to track down the terrorists. The attack on these two non-locals in Budgam comes hours after a bank manager in Kulgam district was shot dead by the terrorists. On Monday, terrorists had shot dead a school teacher named Rajni Bala in Gopalpora area of Budgam district. There has been massive outrage across the Kashmir over the targeted killings of civilians by the terrorists.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON