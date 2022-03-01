2 Telangana realtors in SUV shot dead from close range on Hyderabad outskirts: Police

HYDERABAD: Two realtors were shot dead in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad early on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place in Karanamguda village of Ibrahimpatnam block at around 6.30am. The victims, said to be in their mid-thirties, were identified as Srinivas Reddy from Almasguda and Raghavender Reddy from Amberpet.

Police suspect they were shot at close range. “While Srinivasa Reddy was found dead on the spot, Raghavender Reddy succumbed to bullet injuries while undergoing treatment,” Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat said.

The culprits, who fled the spot soon after firing, are yet unidentified.

“We are investigating the case,” the police commissioner said.

According to an officer at the Ibrahimpatnam police station, some locals spotted a Scorpio sports utility vehicle (SUV) on the roadside at Karanamguda village from which blood was oozing out. They noticed a person in an unconscious state in the driver’s seat and immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot.

While the police were shifting the injured person into an ambulance, they also spotted another person in a pool of blood in the adjacent field. “Both of them were shifted to the local hospital, where one of them was declared brought dead and another succumbed while undergoing treatment,” the police official said.

“Both of them sustained bullet injuries just below the chest indicating that they were fired at close range,” the police officer cited above said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the murders are believed to be linked to a dispute in real estate dealings. Raghavender Reddy’s family told the police that both the deceased, along with one Matta Reddy, developed a disputed plot spread across 22 acre in Patelguda village near Ibrahimpatnam.

Police said they were questioning some suspects, including Matta Reddy, in connection with the murder.

“We are scrutinising CCTV footage near the crime scene to zero in on the accused. We have booked a case of murder and are investigating,” police said.

