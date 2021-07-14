Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / LeT commander Abu Huraira, 2 other terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter: Police
india news

LeT commander Abu Huraira, 2 other terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter: Police

The cordon-and-search operation was launched following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said, according to news agency PTI.
By hindustantimes.com | Reported by Ashiq Hussain | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 08:57 AM IST
The joint cordon and search operation was launched after information by police, an army spokesman said.(ANI/Twitter)

Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abu Huraira and two other terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Wednesday, the police said.

"#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: #Pakistani LeT commander Aijaz @ Abu Huraira killed alongwith 2 local #terrorists. #Congratulations to Police & SFs," Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vinay Kumar, tweeted.

The encounter started on Tuesday night after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Pulwama town.

The operation was launched following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said, according to news agency PTI.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered and search operation is going on.

Topics
jammu and kashmir restrictions terrorist encounter on in j-k
