2 terrorists killed Kashmir forest on Saturday morning, encounter continues

The Shokbaba forests in Bandipora where the encounter took place is a hiding place for terrorists and was earlier also used for infiltration . This is the third encounter in the last five days.
By Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JUL 24, 2021 10:47 AM IST
On Friday, two terrorists including a commander were killed in an encounter in north Kashmir’s Sopore village. (AFP/Getty Images)

Two terrorists were killed in an early morning joint operation by the army and Jammu and Kashmir police in Shokbaba forests in Bandipora district. The operation began following inputs that a group of terrorists were present in the area and was continuing at the time of writing this report.

The Shokbaba forests, which is the site of the latest encounter, is a hiding place for terrorists and was earlier also used for infiltration . This is the third encounter in the last five days.

On Friday, two terrorists including a commander were killed in an encounter in north Kashmir’s Sopore village.

On Monday top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Ishfaq Ahmad Dar alias Abu Akram, who deserted the ranks of Jammu and Kashmir Police about four years ago, was among the two militants killed in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Police said the commander was involved in killing four cops in 2018 in south Kashmir’s Zanipora village.

