Amroha , Two Uttar Pradesh Police personnel and two CRPF personnel have been arrested for the alleged gangrape of a woman from Haryana at a farmhouse in Amroha district, an official said on Wednesday.

2 UP cops, 2 CRPF personnel held for 'gangrape' of woman in Amroha

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The alleged incident took place in the Hasanpur area of Amroha. A sub-inspector and a head constable posted at the Hasanpur police station and a sub-inspector and a head constable of the Central Reserve Police Force have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to Superintendent of Police Lakhan Singh Yadav, the woman, aged about 24 years and a resident of Haryana's Fatehabad, has alleged that she was contacted on September 20 by a female acquaintance, who asked her to meet CRPF Inspector Mohit, a resident of Saurang village in Muzaffarnagar district, to visit religious places in Amroha.

The rape survivor allegedly met Mohit at Haryana's Sonipat on September 21. From there, they travelled to Meerut, where Mohit was joined by his colleague, CRPF Head Constable Lalaram Yadav, a resident of Rajasthan's Alwar.

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{{^usCountry}} On the evening of September 22, the two men allegedly took the woman to Hasanpur in a car and picked up Sub-Inspector Sanjay Tomar on their way. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the evening of September 22, the two men allegedly took the woman to Hasanpur in a car and picked up Sub-Inspector Sanjay Tomar on their way. {{/usCountry}}

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The trio then took her to a farmhouse on the Atrasi-Hasanpur road, where they rented two rooms.

According to the complaint, police Head Constable Pramod had arranged food and liquor for the group.

Later in the evening, Mohit, Yadav and Tomar allegedly took turns to rape the woman. Pramod then entered the room and attempted to rape her, but she managed to push him out, locked the door, and searched online for the police helpline number.

The rape survivor contacted police at around 6 am on Wednesday.

Teams from the Hasanpur and Rajabpur police stations rushed to the spot, took the woman to safety and apprehended all four accused.

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"Based on the victim's complaint, an FIR has been registered against the four accused under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for abduction or enticement and gangrape. All four have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody," the SP said.

Departmental proceedings have been initiated against the local sub-inspector following his suspension and a report has been sent to senior CRPF authorities, recommending strict disciplinary action against the two paramilitary personnel, he added.

According to Hasanpur Kotwali in-charge Amar Pal Singh, the farmhouse where the alleged incident took place reportedly belongs to an independent MLA from Uttarakhand.

Police have questioned the manager of the property and further investigation is underway.

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a social-media post that when governance is based on crime, the police force also becomes corrupt.

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Referring to the alleged gangrape of the woman in Amroha, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the incident is a "stain" on the police force that no amount of patronage can erase.

He demanded "historic action" in the matter.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.