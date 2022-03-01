2 wanted Maoist commanders surrender before police in Ranchi

RANCHI: In a major boost for the Jharkhand government’s surrender policy for red ultras, 2 wanted commanders of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoists) surrendered in presence of the top officials of the state police and the Central Reserver Police Force (CRPF) in Ranchi on Tuesday, said police.

The laying of arms on Tuesday by CPI (Maoist) zonal commander Surender Singh Munda and area commander Lodro Lohra, carrying a cash reward of ₹10 lakh ₹2 lakh respectively, is the third such surrender in just over a month this year under the Jharkhand government’s surrender policy for the red ultras.

“Zonal commander Suresh Singh Munda who has been active in the organisation for the past 25 years is a major success of the state government’s surrender policy. Another commander Lodro Lohra also surrendered before the police and CRPF officers. While Suresh Munda is named in 67 registered cases across different police stations in Ranchi, Khunti and Saraikela districts, Lodro is named in 54 cases,” said A VHomkar, inspector general (operations), Jharkhand Police.

Last week, Vimal Yadav, a special area committee member active in the CPI(Maoist) stronghold of Burhapahar area and carrying a cash reward of ₹25 lakh, surrendered in Ranchi. In January, another high-ranking Maoist, Maharaja Paramanik, carrying a cash reward of ₹10 lakh, laid down his arms along with an AK-47 rifle before the police.

All these surrenders have been done under the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Jharkhand government, which grants financial and other aid to help such ultras for their mainstreaming.

Speaking to reporters after the surrender, Suresh Singh Munda and Lodro Lohra also urged other ultras to lay down their arms.

“While the organisation has lost its way, we were also attracted by the surrender policy of the government to join the mainstream. Now we wish to live closer to our family members. I urge my friends to give up arms and return to the mainstream,” said Munda.

