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2 women abducted, gang-raped at gunpoint by 13 men in Bihar; SIT probe launched

The victims, originally from Jharkhand’s Latehar district, are cousins and were residing in a rented house in Patna’s Mithapur area.

Published on: Jun 21, 2026 08:23 am IST
By Avinash Kumar
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Two women from a music and dance troupe were allegedly abducted and gang-raped at gunpoint by about a dozen men in Patna’s Naubatpur area, police said on Saturday.

According to the FIR, a copy of which was seen by HT, the women were hired to perform at a Tilak ceremony in a locality under Naubatpur police station limits.(HT Photo/Representational)

The incident took place on June 18, they said.

Phulwari Sharif SDPO-2 (sub-divisional police officer) Deepak Kumar confirmed the incident and said, “Police received information that two women were allegedly gang-raped in Naubatpur area. A zero FIR was registered the same day against 13 accused and later transferred to Naubatpur police station on Friday for further investigation.”

Also Read | Cartridges, wood, stones found in private parts of woman ‘gangraped’ in Bihar's Begusarai

He added, “Three of the accused have been identified as Munna Kumar, Suraj Kumar and Bhanu Kumar, while efforts are underway to trace the others.” An SIT has been constituted to probe the matter, he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

bihar gangrape patna
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