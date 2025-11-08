2 women in Bengal defy norms to marry each other: ‘We can decide our lives’

Hundreds of people gathered in a deep hamlet of the Sunderbans to witness a display of love between two women in their early twenties. Riya Sardar and Rakhi Naskar tied the knot at the Paler Chak temple in Jalabeira in Kultali block on November 4. In a country where same sex marriage has no legal sanction and the issue remains pending in the Supreme Court, the wedding marked a small rebellion. While some people saw the same-sex wedding as unexpected,others saw it simply as a celebration of love and courage. (Representative Image)

The ceremony drew hundreds of guests who ululated, blew conch shells and blessed the couple. It took place in a socially conservative part of the Sundarbans, where such public assertions are unusual.

In the afternoon, as Riya stood dressed as the bride shining in the temple courtyard, Rakhi arrived wearing a groom's crown, and both exchanged garlands and took their sacred vows. The ceremony took place under the guidance of a priest. Villager watched in silence; some of them seemed surprised.

"We have taken vows to become life partners," Riya, from Rameshwarpur in Mandirbazar, told PTI. Rakhi, who is from the Bakultala police station area, asked, "We are adults. We can decide our lives. Why should gender matter while choosing a life partner?"

Riya, who studied till high school and works as a dancer, lost her parents at a young age. She was raised by her aunt Kavita Koyal, who was surprised at first but did not oppose her decision.

Rakhi, who studied up to class nine and is part of a local dance troupe, said that despite the pressure from her family, she decided to go ahead and marry the only person she truly loves.

The two women met on social media and exchanged numbers, and spent hours together despite glances from their neighbours. Later, they both joined the same dance group, where their friendship developed into love.

People from across the village gathered at their ceremony to show their support. "We all came together to help our two daughters start their new life," Milan Sardar, a local, said. Following the rituals, everyone enjoyed a feast of chicken and rice.

Ankur Basu, a social activist visiting the areas, said that the wedding “wasn't an act of protest. It was two people choosing each other.”

Police officials said that they had no report of the event, and since the function was peaceful, they had nothing to do with it.

With courage and love for each other, Riya and Rakhi stood holding hands as they took their vows, ready to start a new life together.