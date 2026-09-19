2 workers die after falling from 19th floor at Gurugram construction site: Cops

Two construction workers died after falling from the 19th floor of an under-construction project in Gurugram’s Sector 113 on Friday, police said on Saturday.

Police said both bodies were shifted to the government mortuary for autopsy. (HT Photo)

The deceased were Dilkhush, a resident of Bihar’s Katihar, and Vasudev from West Bengal, police said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to police, Vasudev fell to the ground and died immediately, while Dilkhush got caught on a floor in between and was critically injured. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he died during treatment on Saturday.

Deep Dive What were the circumstances that led to the death of construction workers in Gurugram? Two construction workers fell from the 19th floor of an under-construction site in Gurugram. One died immediately upon impact, while the other succumbed to injuries after being hospitalized. Why did workers protest at the Gurugram construction site following the accident? The protesting workers alleged inadequate safety measures at the construction site, which they believe contributed to the fatal accident. What actions do police take if a complaint is filed regarding construction site negligence? If family members allege foul play or negligence, police will register an FIR against the responsible contractor or construction firm officials.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the exact circumstances leading to the accident would become clear during the investigation.

Also Read:Delhi cops to seek adult trial for 3 juveniles in teen’s gang-rape, murder; chargesheet in a week

“The family members of the deceased workers have not yet submitted any complaint in the incident. If they allege foul play or negligence, an FIR will be registered against the erring contractor or construction firm officials,” he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said both bodies were shifted to the government mortuary for autopsy, which will be carried out once the families give their statements or submit a written complaint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said both bodies were shifted to the government mortuary for autopsy, which will be carried out once the families give their statements or submit a written complaint. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The incident triggered a protest at the site, with workers alleging that safety measures were inadequate. The agitating workers also assaulted at least two employees of the construction firm and damaged a police emergency response vehicle that had reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.