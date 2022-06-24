20 million views and counting: Moosewala’s posthumous song becomes a rage online

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s posthumously released song SYL garnered nearly 20 million views and 2.5 million likes on his YouTube page within hours apart from being widely shared on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Over 1.2 million user comments were posted on the YouTube page alone as fans paid emotional tributes to the slain musician whose latest work sparked intense conversations over the politically charged nature of the song. The title SYL refers to the Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal and the lyrics warn that Punjab will not share its river waters if the injustices meted out to it are not stopped, bringing up years of militancy in the state that led to widespread fear and social tumult.

The song, leaked on social media a day earlier, was officially uploaded at 6pm Thursday on YouTube and its teaser on Instagram received more than 8 million views; the musician’s account has 10.6 million followers on Instagram, over 3 million of those added after his murder on May 29.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, who went by the stage name Sidhu Moosewala, sings about the politically complex four-decade-old issue of the construction of the SYL canal. Visuals accompanying the song showcase events Punjab has witnessed since 1947. Apart from the SYL dispute with neighbouring Haryana, the song talks about the post-Independence undivided Punjab, the issue of states’ sovereignty under a federal system, the 1984 riots, the incident of the Sikh flag being hoisted at the Red Fort during the farmers’ agitation, and calls for the release of Sikhs taken political prisoners. It ends with the message: “Each one of you is the last hope for protecting Punjab’s river waters to prevent the state from turning into a desert.”

Moosewala, no stranger to controversy in his lifetime, opens SYL on a controversial note with a statement by Aam Adami Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta after his party formed the government in Punjab: “Now we have a government in Punjab. In 2024, the AAP will form the government in Haryana, too. In 2025, water will reach every farm in Haryana. This is not our promise but our guarantee.”

The song features excerpts from a statement by Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik on the farm laws: “Indira Gandhi knew that she would be killed and she was. They killed former army chief General AS Vaidya in Pune and Dwyer (Sir Michael O’Dwyer, the Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in whose tenure the Jallianwala Bagh massacre happened) in London. I have said that don’t test the patience of the Sikhs.”

The song appears to glorify Sikh militant Balwinder Singh Jattana, who killed two officials at the SYL head office at Chandigarh in 1990. The visuals also feature images of militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and army movement during Operation Bluestar. Jattana, who was associated with pro-Khalistan outfit Babbar Khalsa, along with three accomplices killed the officials preparing plans for the construction of the canal. Their action halted the construction of the canal and it has still not resumed.

Jattana was also suspected to be involved in a bomb attack on former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in August 1991. Four family members of Jattana were allegedly killed by Punjab Police officer Ajit Singh Puhla on August 29, 1991. Jattana was killed in an encounter by Punjab Police on September 7 that year.

Moosewala demands that Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana be merged with Punjab.

Haryana and the Union territory of Chandigarh were carved out of Punjab in 1966 and most of the hilly areas included in Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, Moosewala’s family appealed to music producers not to share or release any of the singer’s unfinished tracks with anyone except his father Balkaur Singh. During a prayer meeting in Mansa earlier this month, Balkaur Singh said he would keep the musician alive through his songs for six-seven years.

Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 at Jawahar Ke village in Punjab’s Mansa a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

According to his family, Moosewala completed the audio recording of SYL and the video shoot conceptualisation was in progress when he was killed. He was scheduled to visit Canada for concerts this summer and the plan was to release the SYL song just before that during the Sangrur bypoll, which was held on Thursday.

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been named as the prime suspect in the murder case, which has been ruled as a result of an inter-gang rivalry. Soon after the murder, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar took responsibility for the killing, saying it was revenge for the murder of Vicky Middukhera, who was a close friend of the Bishnoi gang.

Punjab police have said that a total of 13 accused have been arrested in the murder case so far, including two main shooters Priyavrat Fauji (26) and Kashish (24), arrested by Delhi police on June 20.

