20 monkeys found dead in Karnataka’s Kolar district, probe ordered

Bengaluru: Nearly 20 monkeys were found dead after they were allegedly poisoned on Wednesday near RN Jalappa Hospital, Bypass road in Kolar district of Karnataka, officials said on Thursday, adding that a case has been registered in the incident.

Superintendent of police, Kolar, D Kishore Babu, said a case has been registered at Gulpet police station.

According to the police, the carcasses were identified by some local residents who found the bags on the road. On opening the bags, they found some monkeys gasping for breath, which later died, said police.

On Thursday, deputy commissioner of Kolar, Dr Selvamani R, ordered a detailed investigation in the incident, directing the forest department and police to work together to identify the culprits and arrest them at the earliest.

In a statement to the media, the deputy commissioner urged people not to resort to such steps. “If any area is facing a monkey menace, just inform the forest department. They will make arrangements and relocate the primates immediately,” said Selvamani.

This is third such incident in the state in the past two-three months. On July 26, seven people, including a woman, were arrested for killing 38 macaque monkeys at Chowdenahalli in Hassan district. The bonnet macaque monkeys were poisoned to death and found stuffed in a gunny bag at a road junction at Belur taluk in Hassan district.

On September 9, more than 100 stray dogs were found killed in Shivamogga district. Police have arrested 12 people, including two members of Kambadal Hosur gram panchayat, in connection with the death of the stray dogs.

Officials of the Bhadravati Rural police station said the gram panchayat issued an order for catching and sterilising stray dogs within panchayat limits and gave the contract to private contractors. The decision was taken during a meeting of the panchayat and an amount was set aside for the task. However, some members of the panchayat, including the secretary, conspired with the private contractors to kill the dogs by poisoning them.

Meanwhile, wildlife activists raised concerns over the rising instances of cruelty towards animals. “People say there is a monkey menace etc, but the fact is we encroaching the forests. Since they don’t have any resources in the natural habitat they are coming to the cities,” said Joseph Hoover, a Bengaluru-based wildlife activist.

Activists also highlighted that loophole in law enables such crime as under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), offences against animals are treated as damage to property or assets. “Under Section 428 of the IPC, a person can face a two-year jail term for killing or maiming a pet animal worth ₹10 and a five-year jail term if the pet animal was worth ₹50 or more. However, as strays belong to no one, they cannot be considered an asset and are thus not covered under the law,” said Rashmi Nair, a Bengaluru-based lawyer.