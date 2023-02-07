20 score 100 percentile in JEE (Main) Session 1

Twenty candidates scored 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) or JEE (Main) Session 1 exam 2023, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

The number of students scoring 100 percentiles increased in comparison to last year’s first session. Fourteen students, including a female candidate, scored 100 percentile last time. This time, no female has got a full score in the first session of JEE (Main).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the JEE (Main) for admissions to engineering courses at institutes such as National Institutes of Technology, Indian Institutes of Information Technology and other centrally funded technical colleges. Its score also serves as the eligibility criterion for the JEE (Advanced) exams for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology.

The first exam session was conducted between January 24 and February 1. The second is scheduled in April.

As many as 8,60,064 candidates, including 2,56,686 females and three third gender, registered for JEE (Main) Session 1. Of them, 8,23,967 or 95.8% students appeared in the exam. It was the highest ever number of candidates to have taken the exam ever since NTA started conducting it.

The results were announced less than a week after the exam.

NTA said of the 20 students who got the full score, 14 are from general, four from Other Backward Classes , and one each from Economically Weaker Section and Scheduled Caste categories.

The scores are not the same as the percentage of marks. They are normalised across multi-session papers. They are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

Ranks of candidates are released after both the JEE (Main) sessions by taking into consideration the best of the two NTA scores.

Abhineet Majety, Amogh Jalan, Apurva Samota are been among the top scorers this year. Among the 10 women toppers scorers, nine scored above 99.98. They include Meesala Pranathi Sreeja, Ramireddy Meghana, Medha Bhavani Girish, Seemala Varsha, Ayyalapu Rithika, Peela Teja Sri, Vaka Sri Varshitha, Garima Kalra, and Gunveen Gill.

NTA has withheld results of around 50 candidates as they are under scrutiny. “The cases of these candidates are being placed before a Committee separately. Their NTA Scores will be declared once the Committee finalizes its report.” it said.

The JEE (Main) Session 1 exam was conducted at 574 centres across 287 cities, including 17 outside India in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Colombo, Jakarta, Moscow, Port Louis, Bangkok, Washington DC.

It was conducted in 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

