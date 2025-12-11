2,000 crore returned to rightful owners under ‘Your Money, Your Right’ scheme: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that nearly ₹2,000 crore was already returned so far to rightful owners under the ‘Your Money, Your Right’ initiative that was launched by the Union government in October 2025 to help citizens reclaim their forgotten financial assets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025 in New Delhi on Saturday. (DPR PMO)

In a post on LinkedIn, Modi shared the statistics he first announced at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit last Saturday, adding that the initiative was launched to ensure that every citizen can reclaim what is rightfully theirs.

“During my speech at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit a few days ago, I shared some startling facts: Indian banks are holding ₹78,000 crore of unclaimed money belonging to our own citizens. Insurance companies have nearly ₹14,000 crore lying unclaimed. Mutual fund companies have around ₹3,000 crore and dividends worth ₹9,000 crore are also unclaimed,” he wrote.

“These assets represent the hard-earned savings and investments of countless families. In order to correct this, the - Your Money, Your Right initiative was launched in October 2025,” he added.

Modi mentioned dedicated portals to help citizens track and claim their funds, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) - UDGAM Portal for unclaimed bank deposits and balances, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) - Bima Bharosa Portal for unclaimed insurance policy proceeds, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) - MITRA Portal for unclaimed amounts in mutual funds, and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs - IEPFA Portal for unpaid dividends and unclaimed shares.

The PM shared that facilitation camps were organised in 477 districts across both rural and urban regions of the country, with a focus on remote areas to ensure maximum coverage and accessibility.

“I am happy to share that as of December 2025, facilitation camps have been organised in 477 districts across rural and urban India. The emphasis has been to cover remote areas.

Through the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders notably the government, regulatory bodies, banks and other financial institutions, nearly ₹2,000 crore has already been returned to the rightful owners,” he said.

The PM appealed to the people to assist in scaling up the movement. He urged citizens to check whether they or their family members have unclaimed deposits, insurance proceeds, dividends or investments. He encouraged the use of the dedicated portals and facilitation camps to claim what is rightfully theirs.

“Act now to claim what is yours and convert a forgotten financial asset into a new opportunity. Your money is yours. Let us make sure that it finds its way back to you. Together, let us build a transparent, financially empowered and inclusive India!” he said.

In his closing keynote address at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit last Saturday, Modi had spoken about the initiative as an example of a broader trend where the government is bolstering its relationship of faith with the public.

The PM had said the government has started setting up special camps to find the rightful owners for the money.

“This money belongs to the poor and middle class families. Those whose money it is might have forgotten but our government is now searching for them, and is trying to find the owners,” he had said. “There was no one to ask about the money. Modi is trying to find the people who left them and give it back to them,” he had added.

Modi had underlined that it was not a simple case of returning of assets but a question of faith. “We are committed to relentlessly earning the faith of the public. And the faith of the public is our biggest capital. If there was a mindset of slavery, then these missions would have never been possible,” he had said.