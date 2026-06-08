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2022 ‘rebellion’ was against Sachin Pilot, not Congress high command, says Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot argued that if it had truly been a rebellion against the Congress high command, he would not have remained CM afterwards.

Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 08:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accused senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot of stoking the party’s 2022 turmoil for personal advancement, saying the episode of September 25 was aimed at blocking Pilot’s elevation rather than challenging the Congress high command.

Gehlot reiterated that around 100 MLAs had gathered during the crisis and expressed loyalty to the party leadership while opposing Pilot’s elevation.(PTI)

In September 2022, a section of Rajasthan Congress MLAs boycotted a Congress Legislature Party meeting, effectively blocking a leadership-transition plan discussed at the national level. The move came amid speculation that Pilot could be elevated as chief minister, triggering deep factional tensions within the state unit.

Addressing the media in Jaipur on Sunday, Gehlot said the mass gathering of MLAs during the crisis reflected their unwillingness to accept Pilot as chief minister. He argued that if it had truly been a rebellion against the Congress high command, he would not have remained CM afterwards.

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He added that misunderstandings and a refusal to accept mistakes have kept the controversy alive.

‘Still consider him like a child’

Gehlot described his long-standing association with Pilot. “I still consider him like a child,” he said, adding that Pilot had now spent years in politics and should understand internal party dynamics better.

At the same time, he suggested Pilot was being influenced by advisors, contributing to continued tensions.

Gehlot said he had helped Pilot secure a Union ministerial position in the past, but expressed disappointment that Pilot never publicly acknowledged his support.

HT reached out to both Pilot and his office for comments on Gehlot’s statement, but did not get any response immediately.

 
sachin pilot ashok gehlot
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