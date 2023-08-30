'2024 will be Modi v Modi': Kapil Sibal explains why PM face of I.N.D.I.A bloc won't matter

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday said the PM candidate of I.N.D.I.A or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance won't matter as the upcoming 2024 election will be a “Modi versus Modi” battle. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Sibal said the people know the reality of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government's tall claims and the work done by Modi during his tenure will take the centre stage.

Kapil Sibal, senior leader addresses during the mega rally organized at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“….Economist Ruchi Sharma's recent interview to Indian Express says the 2024 fight will be Modi versus Modi…why…because whatever Modi has done during his two term tenure, people will criticise it. Citizens are well aware of the reality of BJP's rule…poor is turning poorer, inflation has gotten worse, the middle class is also finding it hard to make ends meet,” Sibal told news agency ANI.

'…election may won't happen post 2024 if BJP wins'

He further alleged that the reality of the lofty claims made by the BJP is also apparent to everyone. “…BJP's own members are upset but they don't speak up and the Opposition thinks that if we don't defeat Modi in 2024, there is a possibility there won't be any election post that. They (BJP) may amend the Constitution,” he said, adding that in such a situation the PM candidate of I.N.D.I.A does not matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sibal reiterated that the core focus of the election will be issues such as “the promise of ₹15 lakhs, inflation, state of education, the progress of digital India initiative, the gap between the rich and poor, what is being done for the women, the increasing anarchy, communal tensions…”

His remarks come ahead of I.N.D.I.A group's third national meet, to be held Thursday-Friday. 26 non-BJP parties will gather in Mumbai to chalk out their strategy to defeat the Modi government in the Lok Sabha election. The meeting is expected to hold talks on seat sharing as well as unveil the new common logo of the Opposition's grouping, among other agendas. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, part of the bloc, has also hinted at its possible expansion in the upcoming meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON